Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Kome Nathaniel

Adebayo Salami, Adedimeji Adetola Lateef, and Akin Lewis feature in the Yoruba film, Lakatabu

See Odunlade Adekola as a violent gang lord in the trailer for the film, 'Lakatabu'
See Odunlade Adekola as a violent gang lord in the trailer for the film, ‘Lakatabu’ [Instagram/filmoneng]

When a man begins to use his powers for criminal activities, threatening the lives of citizens with his power and connections. He is Lakatabu the fierce one,” Adekola stated on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The trailer follows the story of Lakatabu, played by Adekola, an armed robber with magical support who terrorises, kidnaps, and murders people while on the loose. The plot of the film drastically changes when he starts to receive threats from rivals.

The film explores the challenges Lakatabu faces, the fear he evokes, and the consequences of his power.

See Odunlade Adekola as a violent gang lord in the trailer for the film, 'Lakatabu'
See Odunlade Adekola as a violent gang lord in the trailer for the film, ‘Lakatabu’ [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria

The film is directed by Adekola, and co-produced by Odunlade Adekola Film Productions and FilmOne Studios.

It also features a wide cast that includes Samuel A. Perry (Brodashaggi), Eniola Ajao, Aderinoye Babatunde, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Mr Latin, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Adunni Ade.

The Nollywood actor, Adekola, first gained popularity with his lead role in the 2003 Nollywood film, Ishola Durojaye, and has come a long way in the film industry as a rising figure in Yoruba cinema.

Adekola is not only a captivating actor but also a skilled director. His dedication to his craft and ability to connect with viewers has resulted in two Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (AMVCA) wins, which include, A Million Baby (Best Actor in a Comedy, 2018) and Jankariwo (Best Supporting Actor, 2022).

See the trailer for Lakatabu below:

