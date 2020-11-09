Nollywood actor, director, Udoka Oyeka debuted another directorial short film titled 'Listen'.

The 18-minute film starring Imoh Eboh, Oluwakemi Ikusedun and Charles Etubiebi, follows the tale of Chisom (Imoh Eboh), a telepathic high school student. Her paranormal ability comes in handy when she rescues her classmate from sexual harassment at the hands of their teacher.

The short film written by Sammy Egbemawei is interestingly being considered for feature film production.

Click HERE to watch the short film