Controversial Nigerian film, 'Ife' officially has a release date and an exclusive release platform.

The lesbian love story is set to debut exclusively on EhTv Network on December 10, 2020. EhTv Network is a streaming platform dedicated to Nigerian LGBTQ content.

Produced by Pamela Adie and directed by Uyai Ikpe-Etim, the film follows the story of two women who fall in love over a 3-day date but struggle with the realities of same sex love in a country overridden by sanctimony and hypocrisy. It stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Cindy Amadi.

Watch the trailer: