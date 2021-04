Nigerian filmmaker, Fiyinfolu Okedare has debuted his short film, 'After One' centered on postpartum depression.

Starring Olakunmi Salako and Okedare, the short film follows the story of a new mom who struggles to deal with the reality and pressure of her new life.

ALSO READ: Watch Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively in the official trailer for 'Breaded Life'

The short film is directed by Ayobola Eniola and scripted by Ololade Okedare who doubles as co-producer.

Watch the trailer: