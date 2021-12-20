Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Written by Zeina Otonjo and directed by Olufemi Bamigbetan, the trailer hints on a love story based on characters played by Efa Iwara and Omowunmi Dada.

The film also stars Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Tina Mba and Beverly Osu and is produced by Obinna Okerekeocha.

Watch the trailer:

'Unintentional' is set to premiere amid rising anticipation for the fourth season of RedTV's 'The Men's Club' web series.

Recall that the series made headlines in November after its production team unveiled BBNaija's Pere Egbi as a replacement for actor Ayoola Ayolala who formally played fan-favourite character, Aminu.