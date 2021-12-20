RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film premieres on RedTV's online platform on boxing day.

Efa Iwara and Omowunmi Dada in 'Unintentional' movie
Efa Iwara and Omowunmi Dada in 'Unintentional' movie

RedTV has unveiled the official trailer for its forthcoming feature film, a romantic drama titled 'Unintentional'.

Recommended articles

Written by Zeina Otonjo and directed by Olufemi Bamigbetan, the trailer hints on a love story based on characters played by Efa Iwara and Omowunmi Dada.

The film also stars Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Tina Mba and Beverly Osu and is produced by Obinna Okerekeocha.

Watch the trailer:

UNINTENTIONAL / The Trailer

'Unintentional' is set to premiere amid rising anticipation for the fourth season of RedTV's 'The Men's Club' web series.

Recall that the series made headlines in November after its production team unveiled BBNaija's Pere Egbi as a replacement for actor Ayoola Ayolala who formally played fan-favourite character, Aminu.

While production had reportedly kicked off in the same month as the controversial replacement, a release date for the season is yet to be confirmed.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Wizkid professes his undying love for his Nigerian fanbase at Lagos concert

Wizkid professes his undying love for his Nigerian fanbase at Lagos concert

Wizkid expresses his excitement over success of hit song 'Essence'

Wizkid expresses his excitement over success of hit song 'Essence'

10 most popular celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

10 most popular celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

American rapper Wale makes surprise appearance at Wizkid's headline show in Lagos

American rapper Wale makes surprise appearance at Wizkid's headline show in Lagos

Rapper Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday

Rapper Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday

Tom Holland wants to join ‘Euphoria’!

Tom Holland wants to join ‘Euphoria’!

Trending

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]

NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

NFVCB to pass law banning smoking in Nollywood movies

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

20. Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther

‘The Power of the Dog’ ending and bible reference EXPLAINED!

The power of the Dog