Film production company, Black Bishop production in collaboration with Planet Phenom Domination have debuted a first-look trailer at 'Koi Koi' (The Myth), a forthcoming horror feature film based on popular high school horror tales of 'Lady Koi Koi'.
Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)
The horror film is based on popular high school tale of a mysterious female ghost who haunts school dormitories.
Starring comedian Broda Shaggi, veteran Nollywood actor Keppy Ekpenyong, Asuma Inyang among others, the film is set in a high school and follows the story of an opinionated student who takes on a self-appointed mission to unravel a mystery that overtakes an all girls boarding school. However, she is grossly ill-prepared for the evil that lurks within.
The horror film also stars Chioma Jennifer, Faith Aimo, Divine Favour Ogbonnaya, Divine Osumah, Favour Nwankwo, Yvonne Eddie, Lauretta Agbonifo, Ukueku Emmanuella, Francess Ehineboh and is written by Emmy Phenom and directed by Black Bishop.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng