Viola Davis stuns in teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A new-look teaser at forthcoming historical epic drama The Woman King was teased at Sunday’s BET awards.

Viola Davis in The Warrior King [Instagram]

The film loosely based on Dahomey warriors of modern-day Benin Republic, stars Academy winner Viola Davis in the lead role with Dana Stevens as writer and famed director Gina Prince-Bythewood helming the production.

The Woman King follows a fictional story of the Dahomey tribe’s fight against colonialism in the 18th and 19th centuries. The teased clip teases Davis in striking stunts and spearheading a war against European invasion.

John Boyega and Sheila Arin join Davis in the Entertainment One, JuVee Productions, and Jack Blue Productions collaboration. Peter McAleese is credited as executive producer, while Davis, Maria Bello, CathySchulman, and Julius Tennon, all aboard as producers.

A first-look teaser initially dropped for the during the 2022 CinemaCon in April. Two months before CinemaCon, Davis shared first photos for the epic which was filmed in South Africa.

I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall,” Davis shared on Instagram.

Filming for ‘The Woman King’ kicked off in November 2021, and that same month, its theatrical release date was confirmed September 16, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

