Veteran Actors who are aged over 70 and still active in Nollywood

Exactly how old Nollywood is, is an interesting topic to debate.

While some say its age should be counted from 2002, when the sobriquet; Nollywood surfaced in The New York Times article by Matt Steinglass. Others argue that the age should be attributed to the release of the direct-to-video film of 1992, Living in Bondage.

Despite arguments and debates about the age of the industry that we may not necessarily be able to confirm, we at least know the ages of some of the industry’s veteran players.

Here is a list of five 70 plus Nollywood legends, active and still thriving in the industry.

1. Pete Edochie

The Nigerian actor is considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, being honored with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.

The 75 year old seems unstoppable as he is still bagging roles even at his age. He has starred in several movies and most recently, he appeared in Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart and Unroyal in 2020.

2. Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett

The 81-year-old veteran actor, journalist and presenter is a screen goddess who is still very active in the industry. She is a feminist and was the first editor of Africa Woman magazine in the 1970s. Recently, she appeared in Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys 2: The Return of The King.

3. Adebayo Salami

Popularly known by his stage name Oga Bello, he is a veteran Nigerian actor, filmmaker, movie producer and director. At 70, the veteran is still very much active in the industry. Recently, he appeared in the blockbuster movie of his son Femi Adebayo's Ageshinkole: King of Thieves.

4. Kareem Adepoju

The legendary actor, producer, and writer, popularly known as Baba Wande is still active at age 72. He was the star of the 1993 and 1994 classic, Ti Oluwa Nile and Ayo Ni Mofe. Baba Wande has maintained relevance till date. Some of his most recent movie credits include Fate of Alakada and Oba Bi Olorun.

5. Lanre Hassan

Iya Awero as she is fondly called is another master actor who has been gracing our screen with our prolific acting for a long time. At 71 years old, the actor is still active in the industry. Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys is one her most recent features where she played Iya Loja.

