Uche Odoh has released the trailer for her upcoming web series, ‘Life as it is' ahead of its first episode.

The first episode will premiere on Youtube on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Odoh released the official trailer for the new web series featuring Shalewa Ashafa, Linda Osifo, Shawn Faqua, and Lateef Adedimeji.

Directed and produced by Odoh, the web series also has Pencil Dreams and Eastside productions on board.

The short series also features Chike Osebuka, Adebukola Oladipupo, Bassey Ekpenyong, Uche Nwaefuna, Uche Mac-Auley, and Christian Paul.

‘Life as it is’ focuses on the life of a naive young lady ‘Nara’ who moves out of her overbearing mother’s house Mrs Nkechi to spend time with her Aunty, Jumoke. The web series will take us through Nara’s ordeal with work, relationship and basically life as it is.