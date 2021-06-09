RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tyler Perry to bring back Madea character for a Netflix film

Mabel “Madea” Simmons will be returning for an adventure feature-film on the streaming platform.

Tyler Perry is resurrecting his Madea character after a very short retirement. The revered filmmaker recently confirmed that the fan-favourite character will be returning for a Netflix film.

According to multiple reports, the new film will be written and directed by Perry. It will be shot entirely in Atlanta at the Tyler Perry studios and will debut on the streamer in 2022.

Confirming the production, the filmmaker who doubles as Madea, shared a video on Instagram with details of the anticipated comeback.

Madea's return to screens comes a few years after Perry shocked fans with news that the character will be retiring after a two-decade run. Madea first appeared in Perry's 2005 hit movie 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman'.

For a supposed final run, the dare-devil grandma appeared in 2019 'A Madea Family Funeral' followed by the sold-out 2020 'Madea’s Farewell Tour'.

