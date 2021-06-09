Tyler Perry to bring back Madea character for a Netflix film

According to multiple reports, the new film will be written and directed by Perry. It will be shot entirely in Atlanta at the Tyler Perry studios and will debut on the streamer in 2022.

Confirming the production, the filmmaker who doubles as Madea, shared a video on Instagram with details of the anticipated comeback.

Madea's return to screens comes a few years after Perry shocked fans with news that the character will be retiring after a two-decade run. Madea first appeared in Perry's 2005 hit movie 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman'.