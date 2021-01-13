All is set for the release of Niyi Akinmolayan's latest feature film, a comedy titled 'Prophetess'.

The first teaser for the film debut on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, via Toyin Abraham's Instagram account.

The star actress plays the lead role in the upcoming comedy alongside Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodioke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi and Big Brother Naija season four housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

'Prophetess' produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels and Matilda Sola, follows the story of Ajoke Olooto (Toyin Abraham), a local prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control.

Watch the teaser: