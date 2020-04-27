Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, preproduction activities are ongoing albeit sparingly for the anticipated release of 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' remake.

In a recent press conference, the film's makers unveiled the award-winning 'Seven' director, Tosin Igho as the director for the latest project while Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh and Chinenye Esuene are set to co-produce.

The upcoming thriller's leading lady is yet to be unveiled but multiple reports reveal that Play Network is sticking to its style of casting fresh faces for lead roles. Auditions held in three states shortly before the covid-19 lockdown.

Play Network's remake is based on the 1992 classic thriller directed Zeb Ejiro and produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor. It starred Ndidi Obi in her breakout role as well as Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, James Iroha, Claude Eke and Nelly Uchendu.