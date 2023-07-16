ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Pulse Mix

We asked ChatGPT to rank the top moments of all previous seasons of BBNaija and here's what it came up with.

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]
A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

Recommended articles

While opinions on the "top" moments may vary, here are some standout and significant moments from the show.

Efe Ejeba emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 2 in 2017, capturing the hearts of viewers with his relatable personality and story.

ADVERTISEMENT

His victory marked a significant moment in the show's history and garnered widespread celebration and support.

In Big Brother Naija Season 4 (2019), Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide had a heated confrontation that eventually led to Tacha's disqualification from the show.

The incident sparked intense conversations and debates among viewers, making it one of the most memorable conflicts in the show's history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother Naija Season 3 (2018) saw the blossoming relationship between Miracle Igbokwe and Nina Chinonso.

Their romance inside the house captivated viewers and became a central storyline throughout the season.

Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, was a controversial and polarising housemate in Big Brother Naija Season 3 (2018).

Her confrontational and intense personality generated numerous discussions and made her one of the most talked-about contestants in the show's history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Big Brother Naija Season 5 (2020), Ozoemena Chukwu, commonly known as Ozo, became known for his persistent pursuit of Nengi Hampson.

Despite Nengi's consistent rejection of his advances, Ozo's unwavering affection created a captivating narrative that kept viewers engaged.

In Big Brother Naija Season 2 (2017), Bisola Aiyeola, an actress and singer, emerged as the runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her journey and popularity on the show propelled her career in the entertainment industry, making her one of the most successful ex-housemates.

Big Brother Naija Season 3 (2018), tagged "Double Wahala," was known for its high drama, intense competitions, and unpredictable twists.

The season's housemates kept viewers entertained with their conflicts, alliances, and strategic gameplay, making it a memorable season overall.

These are just a few notable moments from Big Brother Naija that have left a lasting impact on viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show continues to captivate audiences with its mix of drama, romance, and competition, providing numerous memorable moments each season.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Psycho YP aims for the street with 'Osapa London'

Psycho YP aims for the street with 'Osapa London'

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien host Barbie slumber party days to July 20 premiere

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien host Barbie slumber party days to July 20 premiere

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Hilda Baci has a word for Nigerians trying to beat her record

Hilda Baci has a word for Nigerians trying to beat her record

From self-doubt to self-confidence: Hidden Figure, an inspiring journey captured on CAMON 20 Premier

From self-doubt to self-confidence: Hidden Figure, an inspiring journey captured on CAMON 20 Premier

Richfame joins forces with superstar producer Nihpkeys for new single '247'

Richfame joins forces with superstar producer Nihpkeys for new single '247'

Ebuka Uchendu's wife Cynthia pens a sweet message on his birthday

Ebuka Uchendu's wife Cynthia pens a sweet message on his birthday

International Afrobeats star Phaemous combines with UK producer DJames on new EP

International Afrobeats star Phaemous combines with UK producer DJames on new EP

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Wura' is a Showmax original

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Big Brother Naija will premiere its eighth season on July 23, 2023 [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8 [BellaNaija]

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3 [Shockng]

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3