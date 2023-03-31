Top 3 female producers reimagining Nollywood

These women have reimagined Nollywood, changing the narratives and bringing authentic Nigerian stories to the forefront.

In this article, we shine the spotlight on some of the top Nigerian female producers making waves in the industry:

Oge Obasi

ADVERTISEMENT

With a career spanning close to a decade, Oge has worked on several projects like Kunle Afolayan’s ‘The Figurine,’ ‘Amstel Malta Box Office,’ ‘Miss Earth Nigeria,’ ‘Desperate Housewives Africa,’ and MTV Base's ‘Shuga’ as the production coordinator and production manager.

Top 10 creative producers changing the Nollywood narrative Pulse Nigeria

As the partner and production head at Fiery Film Company, she produced the widely acclaimed zero-budget zombie feature film 'Ojuju,' which emerged as the 'Best Nigerian Film' at the 2014 Africa International Film Festival.

Oge also produced 'O-Town,' a gangster story that was an official selection at the Goteborg Film Festival and received three nominations at the 2016 Africa Movie Academy Awards for Best Nigerian Film, Best Promising Actress, and Achievement in Soundtrack, winning the latter.

Her latest film is the award-winning film ‘Mami Wata,’ which made history as the first homegrown Nigerian feature film to screen at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her dedication to telling authentic African stories and promoting social change through her work makes her an important figure in Nollywood.

Mo Abudu

Abudu is one of the most influential producers in Nollywood. She is the founder of EbonyLife Media, a media and entertainment company that produces films, TV shows, and online content. Some of her notable works include the TV series 'The Governor' and 'Blood Sisters' as well as films like 'Fifty', 'The Wedding Party’ and 'Elesin Oba.'

BusinessInsider

In March 2018, her company signed a three-year deal contract with Sony Pictures Television that would include the co-production of a series about the Amazons who took on French colonialists in a 19th-century west African kingdom titled 'The Dahomey Warriors.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years later, Abudu's EbonyLife signed a groundbreaking deal with Netflix, becoming the first African production company to have a multi-title deal with the streamer.

Abudu stands out as a producer of some of the highest grossing Nollywood films of all time.

Tope Oshin

Oshin is a highly accomplished filmmaker, director, and producer, known for her unique style of storytelling, which often focuses on social issues and empowerment. In addition to her work in film and television, Oshin is also an advocate for gender equality and women's rights.

10 Women at the hem of film production in Nollywood Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

She has worked on several notable productions, including the TV series 'Tinsel' and 'Shuga.' She has also directed several successful films, including 'Up North' and 'We Don't Live Here Anymore.'

Her work has received critical acclaim, and she has won numerous awards, including the Best Director award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.