'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and his family including his daughter Chagit Leviev, the CEO of Leviev Group USA have launched legal action against the internet fraudster following the hit Netflix documentary for allegedly impersonating them and enriching himself in their name.

“For a long time, he [Simon] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones), cunningly and using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits,” the lawsuit alleges, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

“He even used the LLD Diamonds trademark to make his victims believe that he was indeed part of the diamond company (it’s CEO no less, per his signature) and was a member of the Leviev Family.”

According to the documents, the family also alleges that Shimon Hayut (Simon Leviev) “defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women, men and businesses” both in Israel and worldwide.

“The defendant used the dating application ‘Tinder’ to locate women who he then emotionally manipulated, cunningly bamboozled of funds, and eventually convinced to transfer large sums of money to him under the guise of being on the run from individuals intending on hurting him,” the lawsuit states.