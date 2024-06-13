Action thriller with Raz Adeoti, Ireti Doyle 'Son of the Soil' wraps up production

The film features British-Nigerian actor Raz Adoti as the lead actor, as well as Ireti Doyle and Damilola Ogunsi.

In a statement to Deadline, Cheung said, “This is my first experience of working in Nigeria and I am excited to be working with such an incredible cast and crew. The dynamic landscapes and rich culture provide the perfect backdrop for the film. Amidst the adrenaline-fueled action, audiences will find themselves immersed in a journey that not only entertains but also celebrates the beauty and diversity of Nigeria.”

Action Xtreme is a major action studio in the United Kingdom. It is a global entertainment company with a targeted focus on talent growth, training, and developing film, television series or shows and online action content for a worldwide audience.

Son of the Soil follows the story of a former Nigerian soldier Zion Ladejo, who is haunted by his past. He is compelled to return to Nigeria after the tragic death of his sister, embarking on a relentless quest for vengeance and redemption.

The film, written by Adoti, is co-produced by Cheung and Nigeria-based, Wingonia Ikpi, who also serves as casting director through her company, Boxonia Blueprint.

Son of the Soil also features Sunshine Rosman, Philip Asaya, Taye Arimoro, Emeka Golden, Sharon Rotimi, and James ‘BlacQ’ Damilare as members of the cast.