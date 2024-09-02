ADVERTISEMENT
'This is the first time doing it this big after almost 7 years'- Daniel Oriahi

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Oriahi has a knack for psychological thrillers, as evident in his 2015 Taxi Driver: Oke Ashewo and his 2018 film Sylvia and his comeback film, The Weekend.

Daniel Oriahi has a knack for psychological thrillers [Instagram/@danieloriahi]
Daniel Oriahi has a knack for psychological thrillers [Instagram/@danieloriahi]

Oriahi’s journey in filmmaking began with his debut feature, Misfit, a psychological horror film created on a shoestring budget. Among numerous submissions, The Weekend stood out, making the final selections at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Notably, It was the only Nollywood film screened at the international festival this year.

In an interview with Nollywire, Oriahi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create this new film, emphasising that his past works offer a glimpse into the types of stories he is passionate about.

“It’s a humble experience to have had the opportunity to make such a film. My filmography sheds light on the kind of film, I like to explore, like Sylvia. I haven’t made a film in a long time, I’ve been doing work but I haven’t done something on this scale for almost 7 years. So, coming back into the limelight, I’m humbled, I’m thrilled I’m excited that the film is getting the kind of reception that it is getting. I hope Nigerians love it,” he said.

Daniel Oriahi's TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August
Daniel Oriahi’s TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August Pulse Nigeria

He added that he has always envisioned himself as a filmmaker who tells stories that are globally accepted while still being enjoyed by local audiences.

“I see myself as a filmmaker, who always wanted to make films that would travel, I didn’t want to be put in a box, “Oh you're this kind of filmmaker.” I wanted to make films that could travel and still resonate with the Nigerian audience,” he added.

Speaking about his expectations, he shares that he hopes audiences understand the depth of the film.

“There’s something I hope a lot of people get when they are watching this film. They’ll see that it’s supposed to be exciting but there’s a foreboding. It’s very intentional; to keep audiences uncomfortable while watching the film. I hope it pays off because it paid off internationally,” he said.

Oriahi stressed that he intends to continue exploring films with similar dynamics.

“I just want to explore films from that dynamic and make them engaging and there’s an after-discussion when they see it,” he concluded.

The Weekend is a thriller that follows the story of Nikiya, an orphaned woman yearning for a sense of belonging, who visits her fiance’s seemingly idyllic family only to uncover their sinister secrets. The cast includes Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

