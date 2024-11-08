RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These Nollywood films bring the Nigerian culture to life

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Film, as an art form, serves not only as entertainment but also as a powerful medium for cultural expression and storytelling.

The Wedding Party takes viewers on a whirlwind journey through the chaos of a Nigerian wedding. [Instagram/@ebonylifefilms]
The Wedding Party takes viewers on a whirlwind journey through the chaos of a Nigerian wedding. [Instagram/@ebonylifefilms]

Recommended articles

From the tastiness of traditional dishes to the rhythmic beats of our dances, the complexities of familial relationships, and the joyous exuberance of weddings and marriage rites, Nigerian films encapsulate the richness of our culture.

Each story, laden with emotion and authenticity, serves as a window into the customs and values that define us as a people.

As we look forward to the festival and celebrate the creativity and resilience of our filmmakers, we take this opportunity to highlight five exceptional Nigerian films that brilliantly capture the uniqueness of our culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

These films not only entertain but also educate, offering viewers a deeper understanding of what it means to be Nigerian.

If you've ever wondered what a Nigerian wedding looks like, The Wedding Party will be a great introduction to how grand a Nigerian wedding or any ceremony can be. And oh the chaos that adds more colour to the day; it's a full package, guys.

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, The Wedding Party is a romantic comedy that takes viewers on a whirlwind journey through the chaos of a Nigerian wedding. The film beautifully showcases the vibrancy of Nigerian wedding celebrations, complete with traditional attire, lively music, and the often humorous dynamics of family relationships. From the elaborate pre-wedding rituals to the colourful reception, this film is a feast for the senses and a perfect representation of the joy and sometimes madness that accompanies marriage in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film stars Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Banky W, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Eyinna Nwigwe, Alibaba Akpobome, Ayo Makun, Beverly Naya, Somkele Iyamah, and Danielle Down.

Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, Lionheart, dives into the world of a family-run transportation business. While it touches on themes of gender roles and corporate challenges, it also highlights the importance of familial bonds and community support. Set against the backdrop of Enugu, the film incorporates local dialects and cultural nuances, illustrating the significance of family and the traditional values that guide them. It serves as a reminder of the strength found in unity and the often overlooked beauty of everyday Nigerian life. The film features Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Owenu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkem Owoh and Igbo rapper, Phyno.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are wondering what a typical Nigerian home is like during Christmas, then this is your bus stop. Ask the conductor to stop you here. Released on Netflix on December 16, 2021 and directed by Kunle Afolayan, A Naija Christmas is a Nigerian Christmas film that follows a family whose mother is set to reward either of her two sons that fulfil her wish. This compels them to enter into a competition for a grand prize. The film features Abayomi Alvin, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara and Rachel Oniga. A Naija Christmas is the first Nigerian Christmas film on Netflix.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

AFRIFF 2024 opens with red carpet glamour, honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless premieres on opening night

AFRIFF 2024 opens with red carpet glamour, honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless premieres on opening night

Nigerian stars dominate Grammys Best African Music Performance category

Nigerian stars dominate Grammys Best African Music Performance category

Rema, Tems get Grammy nominations for Best Global Album

Rema, Tems get Grammy nominations for Best Global Album

These Nollywood films bring the Nigerian culture to life

These Nollywood films bring the Nigerian culture to life

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Class of 2024

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Diana Childs cinema debut '143' coming to cinemas this November [Instagram/@diana_childs]

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

France-Nigeria Animation Partnership: Leon and the Professor unites 2 nations through storytelling

France-Nigeria Animation Partnership: Leon and the Professor unites 2 nations through storytelling