These are the top Nollywood movies to expect in cinemas in December

These movies will hit the cinemas in December. While some are yet to release their official trailers, others have begun active promotions. The battle for the most successful box office hit this year is on.

These are the major movies expected to hit the cinemas in December.

In December 2016, The Wedding Party was released. It went on to become the highest grossing box office hit for four years until Funke Akindele's Omo Ghetto: The Saga overtook it in 2020.

But the blockbuster movie was able to successfully usher in a new era of Nollywood: December star-studded movies.

It has now become normal for Nigerians to anticipate the release of major titles in the cinemas as each year gradually comes to an end. And 2024 is no exception.

In typical Nollywood fashion of recent, filmmakers and industry stakeholders have rolled out a series of promotional materials unmissable on social media ahead of the big release in December.

As such, these are the titles we're anticipating eagerly.

Everybody Loves Jenifa
Funke Akindele's 2008 hit movie Jenifa has become a franchise. In 2011, the actress and filmmaker reprised her role as Jenifa in the comedy film, The Return of Jenifa. In 2015, she returned with Jenifa's Diary as a television series produced under her production company, Scene One Productions. While the series became a household name, Akindele continued to produce and release other projects.

However, it appears that the award-winning thespian is set to go down memory lane with the impending release of her newest project in December, Everybody Loves Jenifa. The forthcoming flick is expected to serve the audience with thrilling nostalgia and build upon the narrative from the previous offerings under the franchise.

While we are yet to get an official trailer, some of the cast expected to grace the big screen in the movie include Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Falz, Lateef Adedimeji, Jackie Appiah, Destiny Etiko, Layi Wasabi, and Omowunmi Dada.

The movie will be showing in the cinemas from December 13, 2024.

Thin Line is produced by Mercy Aigbe, coming to cinemas in December.
With the success of her 2023 cinema debut film, Ada Omo Daddy, Mercy Aigbe is set to release Thin Line in December. Although the official trailer is yet to be released, filming for the movie was concluded in September 2024.

The release date is also unknown for now. However, the actress and producer has started her cast unveiling. Among the line-up are known faces including Iyabo Ojo, Jaye Kuti, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, Niyi Johnson, and Uzor Arukwe.

Thin Line is executively produced by Kazeem Adeoti and directed by Akay Mason.

Alakada: Bad and Boujee
On May 1, 2024, Toyin Abraham teased Alakada: Bad and Boujee for the first time with a promotional film poster shared on her Instagram page. Throughout the subsequent months, she shared videos of herself dancing and thrilling her followers and fans with teasers for the movie.

The movie has since gotten a release date and cast reveal is underway. Some of the stars cinephiles and fans can expect to see in the film include Bimbo Ademoye, Olumide Oworu, Ronke Odusanya, IK Ogbonna, Bimbo Akintola, and Toke Makinwa.

Alakada: Bad and Boujee will be showing in the cinemas nationwide from December 20, 2024.

