These are the best Nollywood movies of 2024 so far

All through the year, the film industry has offered a plethora of streaming and big-screen films, providing a variety of offerings. Some of the movies this year are guaranteed to keep you engaged and wanting more.

In case you’re late to the party, here are some of the best Nigerian movies of 2024 that you need to add to your binge list.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Nigeria’s award-winning director and producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters’s highest-grossing biopic, follows the lived experience and societal impact of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Portraying a leader who stirred a movement and revolution against colonialism and patriarchy in Nigeria, this film captures the complexities of a woman who is a symbol of resistance.

Director: Bolanle Austen Peters

Cast: Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Bukky Ogunmote, Omawunmi Dada, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Jide Kosoko Keppy Ekpeyong, and a host of others

Where to watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Momiwa

Biodun Stephen follows up her award-winning film Sista with this delicate family comedy-drama. Momiwa revolves around a housekeeper who is passionate and has an air of joy around her. The arrival of her boss’ estranged wife sends things into a spiral, leaving her to navigate the situation. This film is a classic Nollywood drama that anyone would be delighted to watch.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Blessing-Jessica Obasi, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3. A Father’s Love

How often do we see films and can tell the end minutes into it? This captivating film directed by Sebastian Ukwa is indeed a delightful watch. The movie follows the life of a taxi driver who caters for his family. Despite the difficulties they face, he takes on another responsibility to father an abandoned child. This child eventually brings them hope and blessings. A Father’s Love keeps its viewers engrossed.

Director: Sebastian Ukwa

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Yvonne Jegede, David Jones David, Funny Bone, Uche Jombo and others

Where to watch: Prime Video

4. Muri and Ko

Biodun Stephen takes it a notch with yet another thoughtfully crafted film that offers premium entertainment and more. Muri and Ko follow Muri, a thief who steals a car with a child in it - unknown to him. He later discovers that he’s a celebrity’s son, but embarks on a pursuit to sell the car. However, he has to keep Cole, the boy safe, which leads to a series of amusing misadventures, spurring an unexpected friendship between the two. This riveting drama portrays the strength of unlikely friendships. With its engaging plot and well-rounded characters, it's a film that leaves you wanting more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Bisola Aiyeola, Buchi Franklin, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Charles Okocha, Femi Jacobs, Fiyindoluwa Asenuga, Gloria Anozie Young, Kunle Remi and Biodun Stephen.

Where to to watch: Cinemas

5. Àjosepò

ADVERTISEMENT

This exhilarating comedy drama will leave you laughing uncontrollably. Ajosepo follows Dapo and Tani, a young couple getting ready for marriage. The celebrations in the grand hotel quickly escalate to chaos as deep secrets are revealed, enmity within the family, and jaw-dropping discoveries pose a threat to their union. It explores the impact of cultural nuances and family dynamics.

Director: Kayode Kasum

Cast: Ronke Oshodi Oke, Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, and Kanaga Jr.

Where to watch: Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Kill Boro

If you love films with compelling characters, depth and captivating narrative, then you should see Kill Boro. Set in the little village of Azuama, this film follows a father who is in a pool of debt while having a child. They both have to struggle for survival. It is indeed a compelling story that tackles the themes of family, survival, sacrifice, and forgiveness. Watch this powerful tale of love and redemption.

Director: Courage Obayuwana.

Cast: Blessing Oreva Uzero, Michael Dappa, Philip Asaya, Brutus Richard, and Gregory Ojefua

Where to watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

7. A Green Fever

You probably have seen a lot of films, but how often do they leave you on the edge of your seat? Set in the 1980s, Green Fever follows Kunmi Braithwaite, an architect with a sick daughter. He seeks refuge at Colonel Bashiru’s secluded house where secrets begin to unravel to the surprise of the refugee. Although this movie isn’t clustered with A-list actors, expect a good delivery.

Director: Taiwo Egunjobi

Cast: Darasimi Nadi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Temilolu Fosudo, Chukwu Martin, William Benson

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. Criminal

In this directorial debut by Dolapo Adigun, we go on a journey witnessing a captivating hostage drama. Criminal is set entirely in the confines of a Lagos hospital. A strict and principled Medical Doctor faces a deadly dilemma when a dangerous criminal barges in and requests medical treatment for his only brother who is bleeding and on the verge of death. This film is a product of a filmmaking training program facilitated by Nìyí Akinmolayan last year.

Director: Dolapo Adigun

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Funlola Aofiyebi-Rami, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe