The announcement comes amid unconfirmed reports that the show's lead star Henry Cavill tested positive to the virus. While the streamer did not comment on the identity of the cast member, this will be the third time production has been delayed due to Covid.
'The Witcher' season 3 filming reportedly paused over Covid-19 related issues
Netflix has paused the filming of the third season of its hit series 'The Witcher' following a reported Covid-19 positive cast member.
Filming for third season of the Emmy-nominated series kicked off in April with a teaser image shared on social media. According to the viral announcement, season three will follow Geralt's bid to protect Ciri and his "newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."
No premiere date has been announced for season three. However, the season will see Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni and Eamon Farren reprise their roles.
