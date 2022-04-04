The Witcher season 3 begins filming

The show’s official Twitter handle, on Monday, shared a first look photo from the set of the show’s third season featuring lead characters Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

In addition to the teaser poster, the show’s official handle also shared a brief plot for the new season:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Centra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Although much about the new season remains under wraps, news of a release date is expected soon.