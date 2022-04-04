RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Witcher season 3 begins filming

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A behind the scene photo has confirmed the production of the new season.

The Witcher season 3 announcement [Twitter/witchernetflix]
The Witcher season 3 announcement [Twitter/witchernetflix]

The third season of Netflix’s hit series ‘The Witcher’ is officially in the works.

Recommended articles

The show’s official Twitter handle, on Monday, shared a first look photo from the set of the show’s third season featuring lead characters Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

In addition to the teaser poster, the show’s official handle also shared a brief plot for the new season:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Centra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Although much about the new season remains under wraps, news of a release date is expected soon.

Recall that season two of ‘The Witcher’ premiered in December 2021 after multiple production delays influenced by the pandemic. The anticipated season centred on Ciri as she discovers her magical powers.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Witcher season 3 begins filming

The Witcher season 3 begins filming

Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

Dr Sid makes directorial debut with comedy ‘The Order Of Things’

Dr Sid makes directorial debut with comedy ‘The Order Of Things’

How Angelique Kidjo's grammy award speech defines the Pan-Africanism in her personality [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How Angelique Kidjo's grammy award speech defines the Pan-Africanism in her personality [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Here are the full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Here are the full list of winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Angelique Kidjo wins another Grammy award, praises Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi

Angelique Kidjo wins another Grammy award, praises Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi

Trending

Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu” ,dies at 49

Dejo Tunfulu

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Reckless short film

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.