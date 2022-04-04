The third season of Netflix’s hit series ‘The Witcher’ is officially in the works.
The Witcher season 3 begins filming
A behind the scene photo has confirmed the production of the new season.
The show’s official Twitter handle, on Monday, shared a first look photo from the set of the show’s third season featuring lead characters Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).
In addition to the teaser poster, the show’s official handle also shared a brief plot for the new season:
“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Centra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.
“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.
“They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”
Although much about the new season remains under wraps, news of a release date is expected soon.
Recall that season two of ‘The Witcher’ premiered in December 2021 after multiple production delays influenced by the pandemic. The anticipated season centred on Ciri as she discovers her magical powers.
