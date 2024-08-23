ADVERTISEMENT
‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ to premiere in October

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Uprising is the third installment of the Wives on Strike franchise which was first released in 2016 followed by a sequel in 2018.

The Uprising- Wives on Strike
“Besties we have a date, I’m still processing the intense emotions I felt while making this movie. Be prepared to be on the edge of your seat, mark your calendars, THE UPRISING is coming to cinemas near you from OCTOBER 18. Stay tuned Wives on Strike 3,” the post said.

Wives on Strike was first released in 2016, followed by a successful sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018. The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl who was forced into marriage with an older man by her father. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although humorous, it incites critical conversation around important issues women face.

READ ALSO: First Look At ‘Lisabi’ : An Epic Yoruba Tale Coming to Netflix

The Uprising: Wives on Strike is a tale of love, friendship, loss, betrayal, and resilience, a widow’s world is turned upside down when her only child gets kidnapped. With time running out, she must confront the darkest depths of human despair.

Oboli, who is also the director of the movie announced that it is partnering with notable companies on the project. These include the UBA group, GAC motor Interswitch group, Red TV, and BOZ diamonds of whom she is their brand ambassador.

The film is produced by Dion Vision Films and distributed by Nile Entertainment. This is Nile’s first title under its distribution arm.

Produced by Tomi Adeoye and Omoni Oboli, the movie features a star-studded cast including, Omoni Oboli, Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma Mc Dermott, Bukunmi “Kiekie” Adeaga-Ilori, Okey Bakassi, May Yul Edochie, Julius Agwu, Elvin Ibru, Segun Arinze, Sani Musa Danja, Kalu Igwe, Femi Branch, Emeka Okoye, Tomi Wategbe, and Folaremi Agunbiade.

