The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 boasts of ₦10 million in Voucher sales

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The movie is the third instalment from the Wives on Strike franchise, released in 2016.

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 makes ₦10 million in voucher sales
The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 makes ₦10 million in voucher sales [Instagram/@omonioboli]

The director, Omoni Oboli, shared the news in a collaborative post with the film's distributors, Nile Entertainment.

“My people, We have sold N10 million on our vouchers alone and counting. This is massive! You made this happen! Because of you, so many people will get to watch THE UPRISING for free!!! Thank you my Besties and everyone for showering The Uprising: Wives on Strike3 film the love that it deserves,” the post said.

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism

Earlier this month, Nile introduced a voucher system ahead of the film premiere to enable cinema lovers to pre-order tickets before showtime.

The Uprising is a satire that follows a female local government who gets entangled in a web of turmoil as she confronts the challenges that come with her newfound authority and her personal life. Wives on Strike 3 boasts a cast ensemble including Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Hilda Dokubo, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), and May Yul-Edochie.

