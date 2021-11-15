The power of the dog: is a western movie that's generating Oscar buzz

Since its release, the western flick has begun generating some Oscar buzz at the film festival as it has earned high remarks from film critics. Directed by Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog sharpens on issues such as toxic masculinity, power, and wealth. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "Cowboys are seen as being about the natural life, the simple life. However, the Burbanks had one of the wealthiest ranches in Montana. "They wield a lot of power, and I think power is always the real issue. It comes through with women too, when they have power and how they choose to use it. Power is always it. And money is often power."

The film will see a limited cinema release on November 17, before it reaches Netflix on December 1. To find out if it's coming to a cinema near you, you can visit IMDb and type in your ZIP or Postal Code.

What is the plot of 'The Power of the Dog'?

According to Netflix, the official synopsis is: "A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son until the unexpected comes to pass."

Set in a small town in 1920s Montana, the story explores masculinity from the perspective of an intense homophobic cowboy. It takes a look at complex themes like discrimination, relationships, masculinity, and more.

Who stars in the film?

The Power of the Dog has an all-star cast, with Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch taking on the lead role of rancher Phil Burbank. The supporting cast includes Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon, Jesse Plemons as George Burbank, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon, Thomasin McKenzie as Lola, Genevieve Lemon as Mrs Lewis, and Keith Carradine as Governor Edward.

