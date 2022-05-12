RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Perfect Arrangement' premieres to rave reviews, theatrical release confirmed

Inkblot productions The Perfect Arrangement premieres in Lagos ahead of theatrical release [Inkblot productions]

Described as one of Nollywood's most captivating romantic comedies, the cast and crew of 'The Perfect Arrangement' received a standing ovation from guests at the premiere held at a state-of-art entertainment complex in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Themed ‘Fun and Flirty’, Nollywood stars turned out in style to launch the romcom created in collaboration with leading theatrical distribution company, FilmOne Entertainment. The red carpet was buzzing with glamorously dressed celebrities as paparazzi had a field day taking beautiful shots and conducting interviews.

Apart from the cast and crew of the movie, some of the guests in attendance include Banky and Adesua Wellington, Ramsey Nouah, Judith Audu, Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Mary Lazarus, Tope Olowoniyan, Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Akay Mason, Ebenezer Eno, Charles Novia, Ibrahim Suleman and more.

'The Perfect Arrangement' tells the story of Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life without a care in the world. Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi, a fast-rising politician who also happens to be her ex, and Cheta, her best friend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers.

The ensemble cast which delivered extensively with their stellar performances include Sharon Ooja, Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi, Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Rotimi Salami, Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms DSF), Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka, Ummi Baba Ahmed, and Funsho Adeolu.

The romcom is written by Oluwapelumi Elujoba Bifarin, Chinaza Onuzo, who also doubles as director, and was produced by Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo with Eku Edewor serving as co-producer.

“The Perfect Arrangement is an ambitious project, we want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story, we want to be very professional and excellent in our doing, we want to provide 100 percent entertainment and unpredictable story at the cinema and we have a solid cast that can deliver the perfect performance,” said Chinaza Onuzo, director of the film and co-founder, Inkblot Productions.

Reiterating Onuzo’s statement, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Damola Ademola added that the production company is out to take Nollywood to new heights

“We are not stopping there, we have dreams, we have ambitions, we believe Nigeria is a place where dreams are possible and we believe we have what it takes to create quality films and give cinema-goers quality for their money," he said.

The romcom opens in cinemas on May 13, 2022, just weeks after another Inkblot title - the newly released thriller 'The Blood Covenant' opened in cinemas.

