The Lady of Heaven set for UK theatrical release

‘The Lady of Heaven‘ explores two stories separated by 1400 years. The modern-day tale follows a young Iraqi child, Laith (Gabriel Cartade), who is adopted by Bibi (Denise Black) after losing his mother to war. Through Bibi’s storytelling, Laith learns of the struggles of Lady Fatima and gradually manages to cope with the challenges of his modern-day world.

The film depicts the early historical beginnings of infamous groups like ISIS, which the filmmakers claim lies in the story of Lady Fatima - “The film allows the audience to leave with a new understanding of modern-day terrorist groups.”

The filmmakers sought to tell the story of a historical, spiritual figure that had not been emphasised in films beforehand - "There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films about Moses, 80 about the other Prophets, and 40 films about Buddha, but there are none about the life of Lady Fatima, daughter of Prophet Muhammad, who is held dear in the hearts of billions worldwide”.