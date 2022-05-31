In the $15 million historical drama based on Lady Fatima, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, Oscar® Winner and famed CEO of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, John Stephenson, brings his characteristic visionary creativity to the film as Creative Consultant, giving the film its uniquely ethereal and immersive quality.
The Lady of Heaven set for UK theatrical release
Following an explosive theatrical run in the USA, Canada, and Ireland 'The Lady of Heaven' is set to make a grand entrance into UK theatres on Friday, June 3, 2022.
‘The Lady of Heaven‘ explores two stories separated by 1400 years. The modern-day tale follows a young Iraqi child, Laith (Gabriel Cartade), who is adopted by Bibi (Denise Black) after losing his mother to war. Through Bibi’s storytelling, Laith learns of the struggles of Lady Fatima and gradually manages to cope with the challenges of his modern-day world.
The film depicts the early historical beginnings of infamous groups like ISIS, which the filmmakers claim lies in the story of Lady Fatima - “The film allows the audience to leave with a new understanding of modern-day terrorist groups.”
The filmmakers sought to tell the story of a historical, spiritual figure that had not been emphasised in films beforehand - "There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films about Moses, 80 about the other Prophets, and 40 films about Buddha, but there are none about the life of Lady Fatima, daughter of Prophet Muhammad, who is held dear in the hearts of billions worldwide”.
The film takes bold steps in entering Holywood big cinema while also shining a light on stories that are not typically portrayed in popular culture. The film is a fusion of technology, storytelling, and exotic middle-eastern history that has proven to break cultural boundaries.
