'The Interrogation of Lotanna’ Wins Best Nollywood Short Film at RTF Fest

The Realtime International Film Festival (RTF), founded by Stanley Ohikhuare in 2016, is an independent film festival dedicated to fostering a thriving creative economy for independent filmmakers.

The festival has significantly contributed to the entertainment Ecosystem in its host city and has been instrumental in launching the careers of over 150 young filmmakers, many of whom now have their films featured on major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

The festival is a platform where young and emerging filmmakers are eager to learn and showcase their talents, with at least 80% of its participants each year being up-and-coming creatives.

This year's edition featured several Nigerian films' screenings and nominations, including Garden of Healing, produced by Ozor Uche, Kaka by Prince Daniel, and Arinye by Seun Afolabi.

The interrogation of Lotanna tells the story of Captain. Ardo, a commander sent to quell a rebellion in the east. His mission is to find the leader of the rebellion, Zuru Nkwu. After months of unsuccessful attempts, credible Intel leads Ardo to a person of Interest named Lotanna. Despite being tortured, Lotanna maintains his innocence.

