Inkblot's newest production, ‘When Love Strikes premieres this September

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Inkblot is behind some of Nollywood's biggest Productions including Netflix's Far From Home and Superstar

Inkblot Productions gear up for another production, When Love Strikes
When Love Strikes is directed by Adeoluwa Owu

With a plethora of films to their credit, Inkblot Productions is dedicated to creating quality, commercially viable films and television shows, for Nigerian and international audiences.

When Love Strikes is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, known for his work on Tribe Called Judah, Adire and several other acclaimed films.

When Love Strikes is directed by Adeoluwa Owu
When Love Strikes is directed by Adeoluwa Owu
This heartwarming football-themed movie follows the journey of a young footballer named IBK, highlighting his triumphs, setbacks, and the complex relationships that shape his path as he strives to reach the pinnacle of his career.

The film offers an intimate glimpse into the personal and professional challenges footballers and their families face, while also celebrating the vibrant and fast-paced world of Nigerian football.

Produced by Eku Edewor, known for her work on Breath of Life, When Love Strikes features a star-studded cast, including AMVCA-winning actor Osas Ighodaro and Natse Jemide, who is best known for his role in the Netflix hit series Far From Home.

Other cast members include Bimbo Akintola, Zubby Michael, Sunshine Rosman, Jimmie Akinsola, Vine Olugu, Chuks Joseph, Taye Arimoro, and Suo Chapele.

When Love Strikes is co-written by Chinaza Onuzo and Joy Bewaji.

