The forthcoming film scripted by Temiloluwa Fosudo and Dapo Lanre-Badmus is a love story deeply rooted in Yoruba folklore and stars Adedimeji Lateef, Goodness Emmanuel who doubles as producer and executive producer, Temiloluwa Fosudo, Oladapo Gbadamos, Funsho Adeolu, Adekunle Afod, Yewande Adekoya.

The official synopsis reads:

"Lakunle, a shy man with a flair for creating unique and entertaining stories, is content with narrating his stories to his opportunistic and outspoken friend Sanmi, who goes ahead to tell these stories at parties and joints; making him famous in the village. The one thing Lakunle desires is the love of Tiwa, the fairest girl in the land. He asks his friend Sanmi to assist him in getting Tiwa’s attention but Sanmi in his characteristic selfishness betrays his friend as he tries to get Tiwa for himself.

"Upon finding out Sanmi’s tricks, their friendship breaks down. Tiwa and Lakunle get along and fall in love while Sanmi is disgraced when at the behest of the king; he is unable to come up with a worthy story. Driven by jealousy, Sanmi attacks Tiwa and Lakunle, unwittingly killing Tiwa in the process.

'The Griot' is set to premiere at the this year's African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), slated to hold in Lagos this November. The film also stars Abiodun Kassim, Sharon Jatto, Toyin Oshinaike, Rita Edward, Opeyemi Dada, Imoh Eboh, Caroline Igben and Abimbola Adebayo.