RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the official trailer for 'The Griot' directed by Adeoluwa Owu

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The love story is produced by Goodness Emmanuel.

'The Griot' [Instagram/goodnessemmanuel]
'The Griot' [Instagram/goodnessemmanuel]

Adeoluwa Owu has unveiled the official trailer for his new production, a feature film titled 'The Griot'.

Recommended articles

The forthcoming film scripted by Temiloluwa Fosudo and Dapo Lanre-Badmus is a love story deeply rooted in Yoruba folklore and stars Adedimeji Lateef, Goodness Emmanuel who doubles as producer and executive producer, Temiloluwa Fosudo, Oladapo Gbadamos, Funsho Adeolu, Adekunle Afod, Yewande Adekoya.

The official synopsis reads:

"Lakunle, a shy man with a flair for creating unique and entertaining stories, is content with narrating his stories to his opportunistic and outspoken friend Sanmi, who goes ahead to tell these stories at parties and joints; making him famous in the village. The one thing Lakunle desires is the love of Tiwa, the fairest girl in the land. He asks his friend Sanmi to assist him in getting Tiwa’s attention but Sanmi in his characteristic selfishness betrays his friend as he tries to get Tiwa for himself.

"Upon finding out Sanmi’s tricks, their friendship breaks down. Tiwa and Lakunle get along and fall in love while Sanmi is disgraced when at the behest of the king; he is unable to come up with a worthy story. Driven by jealousy, Sanmi attacks Tiwa and Lakunle, unwittingly killing Tiwa in the process.

'The Griot' is set to premiere at the this year's African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), slated to hold in Lagos this November. The film also stars Abiodun Kassim, Sharon Jatto, Toyin Oshinaike, Rita Edward, Opeyemi Dada, Imoh Eboh, Caroline Igben and Abimbola Adebayo.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Sylvester Stallone is exiting 'The Expendables' franchise!

Sylvester Stallone [Getty images]

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins [Fashionbehindthescene.com]

Dozens of Netflix employees stage protest over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Dave Chappelle's latest special, The Closer, has been defended by Netflix head Ted Sarandos.

Lala Akindoju confirms new role in Walt Disney film

Kemi Lala Akindoju [Instagram]