It would seem that the novelty of the house and the show is starting to wear off the housemates as they are finally letting down their guards. This was even more evident at the Saturday night party. All 22 of them showed us how to let go and boogie down.
TECNO comes through for BBN housemates as they capture their Saturday Night fun memories
Going by how much of a blast the second week’s Saturday night party was, Big Brother Naija season 6 is officially now in full swing and TECNO’s Phantom X and Camon 17 Pro captured it all!
I couldn’t help it; I joined in on all that unadulterated fun from the middle of my humble abode. It was crazy!
The fun at the party wasn’t the only thing that made the night an absolute boom. The housemates came into the party room slaying! Every single one of them. So, not only did they party hard, they also looked smashing doing it.
Imagine then, that all that glam and excitement and fun happened without being locked down into lifelong memories? That will be hands down criminal, right? I agree. Thankfully, nothing criminal happened that night.
TECNO’s Phantom X and Camon 17 Pro came through! All of the glam activities and memories of the night got captured by these phones. And, they did an amazing job.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what the next Saturday night party brings!
