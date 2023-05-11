Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

What started as a survival act turns out to become a life threatening adventure for Morayo who flees from home after she becomes pregnant with an unwanted child by her lover.

In her bid to cater for herself and her unborn baby, she lands in the custody of a baby factory operated by a powerful matron, Mrs Ramota Akinsanya, popularly known as Mama Biliki.

Left at the mercy of Mama Biliki, whose criminal syndicate includes policemen, doctors, clergymen, among others, Morayo is determined to escape the terrible conditions she finds herself in and secure the future of her child.

She unfortunately loses custody of her baby to Mama Biliki ,after her delivery, who coincidentally is sold to a childless couple who happen to attend Morayo’s church.

However, the dogged Morayo resolves to become Mama Biliki’s nemesis. She is able to escape from the factory with the help of one of the factory’s associates. Before her escape, she takes possession of a sensitive document that would aid her mission to destroy the criminal syndicate.

Luckily for her, Mama Biliki’s syndicate begins to fall apart. Her accomplice, the police DPO is redeployed and replaced with an incorruptible DPO.

With the help of the new DPO, Morayo’s case is prioritized as the police sets out to nail Mama Biliki. Sadly for Morayo, while the police are able to locate and arrest the couple who bought her baby, the infant dies.

The big question on everyone’s mind is, will Mama Biliki go down or will Morayo lose it all? Find out when the final episode broadcasts on Africa Magic Yoruba (GOtv ch. 2) this evening at 6:30pm.

