The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGOtv: What started as a survival act turns out to become a life threatening adventure for Morayo who flees from home after she becomes pregnant with an unwanted child by her lover.

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!
Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

Recommended articles

What started as a survival act turns out to become a life threatening adventure for Morayo who flees from home after she becomes pregnant with an unwanted child by her lover.

In her bid to cater for herself and her unborn baby, she lands in the custody of a baby factory operated by a powerful matron, Mrs Ramota Akinsanya, popularly known as Mama Biliki.

Left at the mercy of Mama Biliki, whose criminal syndicate includes policemen, doctors, clergymen, among others, Morayo is determined to escape the terrible conditions she finds herself in and secure the future of her child.

ADVERTISEMENT

She unfortunately loses custody of her baby to Mama Biliki ,after her delivery, who coincidentally is sold to a childless couple who happen to attend Morayo’s church.

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!
Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today! Pulse Nigeria

However, the dogged Morayo resolves to become Mama Biliki’s nemesis. She is able to escape from the factory with the help of one of the factory’s associates. Before her escape, she takes possession of a sensitive document that would aid her mission to destroy the criminal syndicate.

Luckily for her, Mama Biliki’s syndicate begins to fall apart. Her accomplice, the police DPO is redeployed and replaced with an incorruptible DPO.

With the help of the new DPO, Morayo’s case is prioritized as the police sets out to nail Mama Biliki. Sadly for Morayo, while the police are able to locate and arrest the couple who bought her baby, the infant dies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big question on everyone’s mind is, will Mama Biliki go down or will Morayo lose it all? Find out when the final episode broadcasts on Africa Magic Yoruba (GOtv ch. 2) this evening at 6:30pm.

Stay connected to your GOtv for more entertaining series. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription, or dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGOtv

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Kcee, E-money hail MC Oluomo as 'a great man & powerful man'

Kcee, E-money hail MC Oluomo as 'a great man & powerful man'

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

'Mushin 2 Mo'Hits': The Genesis of Afropop (Pulse Afrobeats Throwbacks)

'Mushin 2 Mo'Hits': The Genesis of Afropop (Pulse Afrobeats Throwbacks)

Spyro emphasises the need for spiritual guidance when choosing a partner in Lagos

Spyro emphasises the need for spiritual guidance when choosing a partner in Lagos

Someone called me a legend on Twitter and it caused a big argument - Wande Coal

Someone called me a legend on Twitter and it caused a big argument - Wande Coal

Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dare Olaitan's Ile Owo is coming to Netflix [Instagram/darthcoal]

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May

Ayoola Ayolola joins 'The Chosen' [Instagram/Ayo_olla]

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Elvina Ibru is the 'bad guy' in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Tribunal rules in favour of Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla' copyright issue

'AY: Spotting the Difference' is a mixed bag deserving of a conversation about the complexity of taboo jokes [Instagram/@aycomedian]

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer