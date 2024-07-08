ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Supacell is set in the bustling, contemporary landscape of London, where an unexpected phenomenon grants a group of ordinary individuals extraordinary superpowers.

Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes [Netflix]
Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes [Netflix]

Recommended articles

As the series gears up for its second season, the buzz around it shows no signs of slowing down.

Supacell is set in the bustling, contemporary landscape of London, where an unexpected phenomenon grants a group of ordinary individuals extraordinary superpowers.

The show explores how these diverse characters navigate their new abilities while facing the challenges and responsibilities that come with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike typical superhero narratives, Supacell dives deep into the personal and societal impacts of these powers, providing a fresh and realistic take on the genre.

Since its debut, Supacell has been showered with praise for its inventive storytelling and compelling character arcs. Critics have lauded the show for its ability to blend high-stakes action with poignant social commentary.

The series’ perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to its quality, with reviewers highlighting its originality and depth.

The chemistry between the actors and their nuanced portrayals have been central to the show’s success, making each character’s journey both relatable and engaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes [Netflix]
Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

One of the standout aspects of Supacell is its diverse representation. The show reflects the multicultural fabric of London, allowing a wide range of viewers to see themselves in the characters. This inclusivity, coupled with the show's exploration of real-world issues such as discrimination, identity, and power dynamics, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Additionally, the show’s high production values and visually stunning effects have set a new benchmark for the genre. The intricate plot twists and moral dilemmas presented in Supacell keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Supacell heads into an expected second season, fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation. The creators have promised even more thrilling developments and deeper dives into the characters’ backstories. With its unique blend of action, drama, and social relevance, Supacell is poised to continue its reign as one of Netflix’s top offerings.

Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – this is what it's about [Netflix]
Netflix's 'Supacell' has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – this is what it's about [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

For those who haven’t yet experienced the phenomenon of Supacell, now is the perfect time to catch up. This critically acclaimed series is not just a must-watch for sci-fi enthusiasts but for anyone who appreciates quality storytelling and complex, relatable characters.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Omoni Oboli advises women to always have a source of income

Omoni Oboli advises women to always have a source of income

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Serwaa Amihere cleared of wrongdoing in viral video scandal

Serwaa Amihere cleared of wrongdoing in viral video scandal

I'm still trying to figure out what being in love means - Victony

I'm still trying to figure out what being in love means - Victony

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

See BTS images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

Nthati Moshesh plays Grace in Netflix's 'Savage Beauty.' [Netflix]

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

‘Lakatabu’ [Instagram/filmoneng]

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June