ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead as Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, respectively.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of G.R.R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight.Steffan Hill/HBO
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is an adaptation of G.R.R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight."Steffan Hill/HBO

Recommended articles

Filming is underway in Belfast, Ireland, with a stellar cast and accomplished directors set to bring George R.R. Martin’s beloved tales of Dunk and Egg to life.

The series will star Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead as Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Adina Smith, known for her work on Lessons In Chemistry and Hanna, will direct three of the six episodes in the first season. The other three episodes will be directed by Owen Harris, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, and Sarah Bradshaw.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon. The series will follow the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, a chivalrous knight, and his young squire Egg, who later becomes King Aegon V Targaryen. Their adventures will take them to a knightly competition, where they encounter various members of the Targaryen dynasty and other key figures in Westeros, including the Laughing Storm, Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and a puppeteer named Tanselle.

The series is adapted from Martin's novella The Hedge Knight and promises to deliver the same mix of political intrigue, dangerous exploits, and powerful foes that have captivated audiences of the original series.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed that the show is on track for a late 2025 release. This news has generated significant excitement among fans, who eagerly await the return to the richly detailed world of Westeros. The series aims to further expand the Game of Thrones universe, building on the success of House of the Dragon, which is also set to release its second season in mid-2024.

The new series not only promises to delve deeper into the history of Westeros but also to introduce viewers to new and compelling characters, enriching the already intricate tapestry of George R.R. Martin’s creation.

ALSO READ: 'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of G.R.R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight.Steffan Hill/HBO
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is an adaptation of G.R.R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight."Steffan Hill/HBO Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

With its strong cast, experienced directors, and the creative genius of George R.R. Martin behind it, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is set to be another epic addition to the Game of Thrones saga. As production progresses, fans can look forward to updates and sneak peeks that will undoubtedly fuel their anticipation for the series' debut in 2025.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Prior to joining Pulse, he had worked at BellaNaija and the Guardian. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?

Biodun Stephen on working with Kunle Remi in 'Muri and Ko' and her writing process

Biodun Stephen on working with Kunle Remi in 'Muri and Ko' and her writing process

See first-look images of 'House of Ga'a' with Funke Akindele coming to Netflix in July

See first-look images of 'House of Ga'a' with Funke Akindele coming to Netflix in July

Wizkid lays alleged rift with Don Jazzy to rest, calls him an amazing human

Wizkid lays alleged rift with Don Jazzy to rest, calls him an amazing human

Rema refuses to choose which country has the best jollof rice

Rema refuses to choose which country has the best jollof rice

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rhaenyra Targaryen needs to mourn and recover her stolen throne in the second season of 'House of the Dragon' [Theo Whitman/HBO]

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

Nigerian action-thriller film, Son of the Soil, wraps up production. [Instagram/wingonia_ikpi]

Action thriller with Raz Adeoti, Ireti Doyle 'Son of the Soil' wraps up production

Blessing Jibromah, a Nigerian singer declares her intention to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) of 105 hours in a singing marathon event [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

Nigerian singer Jibromah embarks on singing marathon to break 105-hour record

You must read this before ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 premieres this weekend [Showmax]

You must read this before ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 premieres this weekend