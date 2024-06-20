'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

Filming is underway in Belfast, Ireland, with a stellar cast and accomplished directors set to bring George R.R. Martin’s beloved tales of Dunk and Egg to life.

The Cast and Crew

The series will star Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead as Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, respectively.

Sarah Adina Smith, known for her work on Lessons In Chemistry and Hanna, will direct three of the six episodes in the first season. The other three episodes will be directed by Owen Harris, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, and Sarah Bradshaw.

The Storyline

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon. The series will follow the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, a chivalrous knight, and his young squire Egg, who later becomes King Aegon V Targaryen. Their adventures will take them to a knightly competition, where they encounter various members of the Targaryen dynasty and other key figures in Westeros, including the Laughing Storm, Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and a puppeteer named Tanselle.

The series is adapted from Martin's novella The Hedge Knight and promises to deliver the same mix of political intrigue, dangerous exploits, and powerful foes that have captivated audiences of the original series.

Production and Release

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed that the show is on track for a late 2025 release. This news has generated significant excitement among fans, who eagerly await the return to the richly detailed world of Westeros. The series aims to further expand the Game of Thrones universe, building on the success of House of the Dragon, which is also set to release its second season in mid-2024.

The new series not only promises to delve deeper into the history of Westeros but also to introduce viewers to new and compelling characters, enriching the already intricate tapestry of George R.R. Martin’s creation.

Conclusion

With its strong cast, experienced directors, and the creative genius of George R.R. Martin behind it, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is set to be another epic addition to the Game of Thrones saga. As production progresses, fans can look forward to updates and sneak peeks that will undoubtedly fuel their anticipation for the series' debut in 2025.