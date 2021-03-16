Nollywood director, Buhari Yesufu recently hosted members of the press to the exclusive screening of his latest television series.

Titled 'Sub Sahara', the series which is set to premiere in 50 Sub-Saharan African countries, mirrors the typical African society while exposing some of its challenges.

During the screening which held at the Blue Pictures cinema, Onikan Lagos, Yesufu described how the show's unorthodox story revolves around relevant social themes.

”It highlights the confusion and lack of urgency of pressing issues in Africa. The lead character is a representation of things that are missing and have been taken from the African culture and society.

“It shows how we have been distracted by significantly insignificant problems that have arisen from Kenny’s absence. This live-action method of storytelling takes us back to an era in Nollywood filmmaking, to remind the audience of a better history than what we had access to.”

Shot during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the show centers on the character Kenny. It tells the tale of how African leaders and their citizens are often distracted by peripheral issues with Kenny portrayed as a metaphorical representation of Africa.

“The lead character in the film, ‘Papa Kenny’, represents the elite who have information but do not really know what the information represents,’’ Yesufu further revealed.

The series which stars Sophie Alakija, Steve Chuks, and Tobi Bakre, Darasimi Ogbetah, Vasco Egbaiyelo, Eva Ibiam, Mijah Confidence, Adebiyi Adetola, and Ebenezer Akachukwu, will premiere in Nigeria on terrestrial television stations on a yet to be confirmed date in March. However, the show's full length film adaptation will premiere in cinemas on April 23.

Watch the teaser: