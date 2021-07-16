Stephanie Linus is back! Actress confirms two new film projects

The actress confirmed the new production in a recently shared Instagram post announcing an audition call for the film and series.

"I’m casting for an international movie and TV series. I need people all across Africa for different roles. Also, I need a 12 year old Albino boy. If you know anyone, let them apply," Linus wrote on Instagram.

The new projects will mark Linus' anticipated return to the screens after nearly seven years. Details of the new projects are currently under wraps including if the actress will be producing as she did with her award-winning 2014 movie 'Dry'.