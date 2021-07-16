RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stephanie Linus is back! Actress confirms two new film projects

Linus last production was 'Dry', her multi-award winning 2014 film co-produced by Jane Lawalata.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus [Instagram/stephanielinus]

Nollywood royalty Stephanie Okereke-Linus is set to return to the set life with two new confirmed pan African projects; a feature film and a television series.

The actress confirmed the new production in a recently shared Instagram post announcing an audition call for the film and series.

"I’m casting for an international movie and TV series. I need people all across Africa for different roles. Also, I need a 12 year old Albino boy. If you know anyone, let them apply," Linus wrote on Instagram.

www.instagram.com

The new projects will mark Linus' anticipated return to the screens after nearly seven years. Details of the new projects are currently under wraps including if the actress will be producing as she did with her award-winning 2014 movie 'Dry'.

In March, the star actress announced a gender-based violence awareness series of short films which ran through the month to celebrate International Women's Day. She opened the series with 'Hey Woman', a thrilling six-minute monologue based on woman empowerment, sexual violence and oppression.

