'Squid Game' is officially Netflix's most-watched series!

According to the streaming giant in a tweet on Tuesday, the series had hit 111 million worldwide views knocking off 2020 series 'Bridgerton' with its record of N82 million views.

The dystopian series premiered to instant acclaim on September 17 and has continued to the set viral trends on social platforms.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had earlier predicted that the show stood a 'very good chance' at being the platform's most-watched show of all time, a huge feat for a non-English series.

Interestingly, the series was not always a potential hit. Show creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed in an interview that the streaming giant first turned down the script which was originally written as a feature film.

'Squid Game' has remained on Netflix's top 10 list in 94 countries and is also the first-ever Korean series to reach number one in the United States.