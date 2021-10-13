RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Squid Game' is officially Netflix's most-watched series!

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The gritty Korean drama series has reached 111 million worldwide views.

Giant Doll Squid Game
Giant Doll Squid Game

South Korean drama 'Squid Game' has officially broken the record as Netflix's most-watched television series of all time.

Recommended articles

According to the streaming giant in a tweet on Tuesday, the series had hit 111 million worldwide views knocking off 2020 series 'Bridgerton' with its record of N82 million views.

twitter.com

The dystopian series premiered to instant acclaim on September 17 and has continued to the set viral trends on social platforms.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had earlier predicted that the show stood a 'very good chance' at being the platform's most-watched show of all time, a huge feat for a non-English series.

Interestingly, the series was not always a potential hit. Show creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed in an interview that the streaming giant first turned down the script which was originally written as a feature film.

'Squid Game' has remained on Netflix's top 10 list in 94 countries and is also the first-ever Korean series to reach number one in the United States.

It is noteworthy to add that Netflix views are recorded per two minutes of view which is long enough to imply the choice was intentional.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

Giant Doll Squid Game