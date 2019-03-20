The first official teaser of the film was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Some of these moments were captured in the first official teaser of the movie ahead of the official trailer’s release in July 2019.

The newly released teaser from the upcoming movie took viewers back to the 60s. The movie gives a fresh feel of happenings in the 1960s to the older generation as well as the millennials.

The actors were made to appear in almost equal scenes with one not overshadowing the other in the short teaser.

The film featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio is set for a cinema release on July 26, 2019. Also featured in the movie are Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, and Al Pacino.

Set in 1n 1969 Los Angeles, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ tells the story of a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore.