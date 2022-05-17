RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Principal photography is set to kick off for a brand new season of Arese Ugwu’s hit drama series ‘Smart Money Woman’.

The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]
The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]

According to an exclusive source, the Bunmi Ajakaiye directed series will begin production in June with stars including Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie set to reprise their roles.

Recommended articles

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie also confirmed the reports in an exclusive interview with Pulse where she hinted on projects in the works post her Netflix hit series ‘Blood Sisters’.

Recall that showrunner, Arese Ugwu confirmed the show’s renewal back in February, with an IG post from the first pre-production meeting with her “female led team” including Director Bunmi Ajakaiye, Lala Akindoju and Isoken Ogiemwonyi.

Also starring Toni Tones, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ebenezer Eno, Seun Ajayi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Nonso Bassey, the series based on Ugwu’s 2016 bestselling book of the same title, is set around five young women as they navigate their finances and relationships.

‘Smart Money Woman’ first premiered on Africa Magic with 13 episodes in September 2020. The Isoken Ogiemwonyi produced show later premiered to rave reviews on Netflix with seven episodes.

Season two is expected to be based on the follow-up book ‘The Smart Money Tribe: An African Woman’s Guide to Making Bank.’ Netflix is yet to confirm if it will head straight to its platform upon completion.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

Trending

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Ramsey Nouah in 'Blood Sisters' [Netflix]

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gabriel Afolayan in 'Blood Sisters' [Instagram/maurice_sam]