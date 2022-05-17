‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie also confirmed the reports in an exclusive interview with Pulse where she hinted on projects in the works post her Netflix hit series ‘Blood Sisters’.

Recall that showrunner, Arese Ugwu confirmed the show’s renewal back in February, with an IG post from the first pre-production meeting with her “female led team” including Director Bunmi Ajakaiye, Lala Akindoju and Isoken Ogiemwonyi.

Also starring Toni Tones, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ebenezer Eno, Seun Ajayi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Nonso Bassey, the series based on Ugwu’s 2016 bestselling book of the same title, is set around five young women as they navigate their finances and relationships.

‘Smart Money Woman’ first premiered on Africa Magic with 13 episodes in September 2020. The Isoken Ogiemwonyi produced show later premiered to rave reviews on Netflix with seven episodes.