Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Set in Accra, the 13-part drama series created by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and directed by Ken Attoh, follows Abena Baafi, a single mother who is determined to meddle in her three daughters’ lives by steering them towards the path of rich suitors.

However, her girls have a mind of their own and soon a mother’s dream becomes a daughter’s nightmare.

Eno stars Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner Gloria Osei-Sarfo ('The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later') as Abena, with Miss Malaika 2018 Mariam Owusu-Poku, Ghana Movies Awards nominee Esi Hammond ('Rumours') and Emelia Asiedu as her three daughters.

It also features John Dumelo, Godwin Namboh, Peter Ritchie, Brian Angels Michael Katahena, Kabutey Ocansey, and Kelvin Sarpong Jr in the supporting cast.

“I was immediately drawn to Eno because of its female-driven narrative. In spite of the fact that the main character, Abena Baafi, is described as a woman who is cunning and even greedy, I love her zeal to succeed against all the odds,” Shirley says on making the series.

“The fact that she is determined to see her daughters make better choices than she has, shows me a mother’s honest attempt to right her past wrongs through the children she so dearly loves, even if she doesn’t get it right every single time.”

Shirley describes ENO as a story that “is not ordinary” and one that will “challenge your beliefs and keep you glued from the very first scene to the last.”

The producer Ken also shares the same belief as Shirley. He believes that 'Eno' is fitting for a first Ghanaian Showmax Original, and will be loved by viewers as it is a “visually entertaining, drama-filled and completely relatable African story with Ghanaian nuances.”

“It highlights some of the pressures we all experienced at one point growing up and even as adults, either from our parents or family members,” he added.

Watch the teaser: