RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The series created by Shirley Frimpong-Manso will premiere this March.

Showmax original 'Eno'
Showmax original 'Eno'

Months after premiering 'Ghana Jollof', Showmax is all set to debut its first ever Ghanaian original series titled 'Eno'.

Recommended articles

Set in Accra, the 13-part drama series created by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and directed by Ken Attoh, follows Abena Baafi, a single mother who is determined to meddle in her three daughters’ lives by steering them towards the path of rich suitors.

However, her girls have a mind of their own and soon a mother’s dream becomes a daughter’s nightmare.

Eno stars Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner Gloria Osei-Sarfo ('The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later') as Abena, with Miss Malaika 2018 Mariam Owusu-Poku, Ghana Movies Awards nominee Esi Hammond ('Rumours') and Emelia Asiedu as her three daughters.

It also features John Dumelo, Godwin Namboh, Peter Ritchie, Brian Angels Michael Katahena, Kabutey Ocansey, and Kelvin Sarpong Jr in the supporting cast.

“I was immediately drawn to Eno because of its female-driven narrative. In spite of the fact that the main character, Abena Baafi, is described as a woman who is cunning and even greedy, I love her zeal to succeed against all the odds,” Shirley says on making the series.

The fact that she is determined to see her daughters make better choices than she has, shows me a mother’s honest attempt to right her past wrongs through the children she so dearly loves, even if she doesn’t get it right every single time.”

Shirley describes ENO as a story that “is not ordinary” and one that will “challenge your beliefs and keep you glued from the very first scene to the last.”

The producer Ken also shares the same belief as Shirley. He believes that 'Eno' is fitting for a first Ghanaian Showmax Original, and will be loved by viewers as it is a “visually entertaining, drama-filled and completely relatable African story with Ghanaian nuances.”

“It highlights some of the pressures we all experienced at one point growing up and even as adults, either from our parents or family members,” he added.

Watch the teaser:

Both Frimong-Manso and Attoh serve as producers under their production company Sparrow Studios notable for some of Ghanaian film industry's biggest titles including the popular telenovela 'Dede', which won Shirley an award for Best Director at the 2021 Ghana Movie Awards; the award-winning romantic drama 'The Perfect Picture' and its sequel 'The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later'; and the hit rom-com 'Potato Potahto'.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido spends 4th week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido spends 4th week at No. 1

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Brainee outdoes himself on ‘Yaba State of Mind’ [Pulse EP Review]

Brainee outdoes himself on ‘Yaba State of Mind’ [Pulse EP Review]

Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Israel DMW: 5 times the popular aide to Davido has trended on social media

Israel DMW: 5 times the popular aide to Davido has trended on social media

YCee drags self-acclaimed disc jockey Ada over comments about dating younger guys

YCee drags self-acclaimed disc jockey Ada over comments about dating younger guys

On 'Ololade Asake,' Asake is hard to place [Pulse EP Review]

On 'Ololade Asake,' Asake is hard to place [Pulse EP Review]

Nashville-Based Nigerian Artiste, Na8, releases debut album: ‘Past Present Future’

Nashville-Based Nigerian Artiste, Na8, releases debut album: ‘Past Present Future’

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Ego Boyo [Instagram/officialegoboyo]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production (TechCrunch)