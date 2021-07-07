RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu, Princess star in 'Crazy Grannies' [Trailer]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy is written by Joy Elumelu and directed by Kayode Peters.

'Crazy Grannies' official poster [Instagram/kayodepeters1]

Actresses Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu and comedian Princess Damilola Adekoya are the lead cast in Kayode Peters' latest comedy feature film, 'Crazy Grannies'.

Written by Joy Elumelu, the comedy set to premiere in cinemas August 6, follows the story of three troublesome grandmas who decide to take a much needed girls trip.

ALSO READ: How Nollywood's complacency bred the Fabiyis & Ijeshas [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The movie also stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Jimmy Odukoya, Buchi, Bayray Mcnwizu, Kayode Peters, Chinonso Arubayi, Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, Abazie Rosemary, Jay Rammal, Marvelous Dominion, Yemi Sikola and Modella Gabriella.

Watch the trailer:

CRAZY GRANNIES TRAILER - Official Movie Trailer 2021

