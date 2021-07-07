Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu, Princess star in 'Crazy Grannies' [Trailer]
The comedy is written by Joy Elumelu and directed by Kayode Peters.
Written by Joy Elumelu, the comedy set to premiere in cinemas August 6, follows the story of three troublesome grandmas who decide to take a much needed girls trip.
The movie also stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Jimmy Odukoya, Buchi, Bayray Mcnwizu, Kayode Peters, Chinonso Arubayi, Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, Abazie Rosemary, Jay Rammal, Marvelous Dominion, Yemi Sikola and Modella Gabriella.
Watch the trailer:
