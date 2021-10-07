The businesswoman from Seongju, South Korea, told newsmen that since the series premiered on the streamer, she has received thousands of calls and texts from fans asking about the horror competition.

“This is a number that I've been using for more than ten years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone," Kim Gil-young shared. "At first I didn't know why, but my friend told me that my number came out in ‘Squid Game’ and that's when I realized."

Reports further reveal that Gil-young turned down compensation offers of up to five million won ((£3 million).

Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures confirmed on Wednesday that the phone number which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players in the series will be edited.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix shared in a statement.