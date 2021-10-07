Netflix has reportedly confirmed plans to edit scenes from its rave series 'Squid Game' after a woman claimed she had been harassed by prank calls.
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' following reports of harassment
A Korean businesswoman claims she has suffered harassment from fans of the show.
The businesswoman from Seongju, South Korea, told newsmen that since the series premiered on the streamer, she has received thousands of calls and texts from fans asking about the horror competition.
“This is a number that I've been using for more than ten years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone," Kim Gil-young shared. "At first I didn't know why, but my friend told me that my number came out in ‘Squid Game’ and that's when I realized."
Reports further reveal that Gil-young turned down compensation offers of up to five million won ((£3 million).
Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures confirmed on Wednesday that the phone number which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players in the series will be edited.
"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix shared in a statement.
'Squid Game' is interestingly set to break a major record on Netflix as the most watched series on the streamer. Last month, the frightening hyper-violent series arrived on the service to critical acclaim.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng