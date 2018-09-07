See first trailer of AYs Merry Men The Original Yoruba demons

news

The official trailer for AY Makun's upcoming film ''Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons'', which stars Richard Mofe Damijo , Ramsey Nouah and Jim Iyke has been released.

The much anticipated Nollywood movie which has a September release date is a follow up to the comedian/actor's last feature film, ''10 Days in Suncity'' released in 2017.

The movie parades a star-studded cast that includes the likes of top Nollywood names in Ramsey Nouah, RMD, Jim Iyke, AY, Falz, Lilian Esoro, Damilola Adgbite, Ireti Doyle, Jide Kosoko, Ireti Doyle, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and more, was directed by Toka Mcbaror.

“Merry Men” is a movie that follows the randy lives of four Abuja big boys, who are considered the city’s most eligible bachelors.

They have thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast expensive cars and the attention of women in no short supply. They are known as the Merry Men, even though the ladies would prefer calling them Yoruba Demons.

AY Makun has to his credit a number of successful Nigerian films, including “30 Days In Atlanta” released in 2014 and “A Trip To Jamaica” in 2016.