Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

See official poster of Genevieve Nnajis new movie Lion Heart

Genevieve Nnaji See official poster of actress's new movie ''Lion Heart''

Genevieve Nnaji has shared the official poster for her debut production ''Lion Heart'', which is set to be premiered this weekend.

  • Published:
play Genevieve Nnaji releases poster for new movie ''Lionheart'' (Instagram/GenevieveNnaji)

Genevieve Nnaji has shared the official poster of her directorial movie debut, ''Lion Heart'' ahead of its premiere this weekend.

The Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF], which is scheduled to hold from the weekend of September 6th to the 16th, will witness a number of movies making its debut on the big screen including the production by actress/filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji, Lion Heart.

The poster was shared on her Instagram page [genevievennaji] on Monday, September 3rd with the caption, ''I can’t wait to see you guys this weekend.''

The movie set in Southeast Nigeria, tells the story of a young woman, Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji), who becomes saddled with the responsibility of running her sick father’s business under the suffocating supervision of an intensely crude and eccentric uncle.

''Lion Heart'' will feature in the Discovery section of the film festival.

Meet the extraordinary cast of Genevieve Nnaji's movie ''Lion Heart''

Genevieve Nnaji  continues to steadily expand her filmmaking prowess with her directorial debut in "Lion Heart," but that is not the only exciting thing about the movie.

Aside from her directorial debut, another attraction is an awesome array of acting award winners and pop culture icons - the kind we haven't seen in a while.

play Kanayo O Kanayo stars in Genevieve's ''Lion Heart'' movie (Instagram/GenevieveNnaji)

 

Nnaji has done an amazing job in assembling such vivid performers, who are popular for pulling their audience into their projects with their delivery skills.

It kicked off with the announcement that Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie and Kalu Ikeagwu would star in the movie "Lion Heart."

Over time, new cast members including Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh were revealed.

The movie also stars Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 AMVCAs 2018 Fun moments at African movie awards and full list of winnersbullet
2 AMVCA 2018 A worthy celebration of Africa's growing movie talentbullet
3 AMVCAs 2018 Live updates from African movie awards ceremonybullet

Related Articles

Lionheart I want to explore and express my creativity with new movie - Genevieve Nnaji
Genevieve Nnaji Here is all you need to know about actress's debut British movie, 'Farming'
Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie
Lionheart Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut to premiere at 2018 TIFF
Pulse List 7 actresses that were missing in action at the AMVCA
Nollywood Home video aesthetics of the 90s is now cool with Nigerian millennials
Mercy Aigbe The interiors of actress' dinner in new mansion is a beauty to behold [Photos]
Nollywood How lucrative is the acting business in Nigeria?
Pulse List Here are 5 female celebrities with beautiful mansions you didn't know

Movies

Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker's ''King of boys'' movie gets October 21 premiere date
Power Twitter goes overdrive as Teresi dies in season 5, episode 9 of series
Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli
Pulse List 7 actresses that were missing in action at the AMVCA
'Sho mo age mi' star is not bothered about his disability
Jigan Babaoja 'Sho mo age mi' star is neither bothered about his disability or women