See official poster of Genevieve Nnajis new movie Lion Heart

news

Genevieve Nnaji has shared the official poster of her directorial movie debut, ''Lion Heart'' ahead of its premiere this weekend.

The Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF], which is scheduled to hold from the weekend of September 6th to the 16th, will witness a number of movies making its debut on the big screen including the production by actress/filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji, Lion Heart.

The poster was shared on her Instagram page [genevievennaji] on Monday, September 3rd with the caption, ''I can’t wait to see you guys this weekend.''

The movie set in Southeast Nigeria, tells the story of a young woman, Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji), who becomes saddled with the responsibility of running her sick father’s business under the suffocating supervision of an intensely crude and eccentric uncle.

''Lion Heart'' will feature in the Discovery section of the film festival.

Meet the extraordinary cast of Genevieve Nnaji's movie ''Lion Heart''

Genevieve Nnaji continues to steadily expand her filmmaking prowess with her directorial debut in "Lion Heart," but that is not the only exciting thing about the movie.

Aside from her directorial debut, another attraction is an awesome array of acting award winners and pop culture icons - the kind we haven't seen in a while.

Nnaji has done an amazing job in assembling such vivid performers, who are popular for pulling their audience into their projects with their delivery skills.

It kicked off with the announcement that Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie and Kalu Ikeagwu would star in the movie "Lion Heart."

Over time, new cast members including Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh were revealed.

The movie also stars Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.