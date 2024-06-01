Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

The collaboration was facilitated by Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority, who was present at the summit. She expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to strengthen the longstanding film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

According to Ms. Asante, the initiative represents a significant opportunity for both countries to leverage each other's strengths and explore new markets. Afolayan's commitment to training through his film school, KAP Academy, further enhances the collaboration by offering valuable skills transfer opportunities during the shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

ANIKULAPO, a Netflix original film and television series, is expected to provide employment opportunities for numerous Ghanaians, extending beyond the film industry.

Juliet Asante encourages filmmakers worldwide to consider Ghana as a prime shooting location, citing the country's successful "Shoot in Ghana" campaign, which has garnered notable achievements in recent years.

Ghana's burgeoning reputation as a preferred filming destination has been underscored by various successes, including the production of a high-profile Super Bowl advert shot in the country with Afolayan's decision to shoot ANIKULAPO in Ghana, the country's film industry stands to gain further international recognition and collaboration opportunities.