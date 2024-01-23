ADVERTISEMENT
Season 2 of RED TV's 'When are we Getting Married' drops on Valentine's Day

Faith Oloruntoyin

The new season of the romance web series will debut on February 14, 2024.

It will be available for viewing on the Red TV official YouTube page.

The show which took flight in 2023, delves into the intricate challenges faced by young Nigerians navigating dating in Nigeria. Protagonists Edith, portrayed by Immaculata Oko Kasum, and Fenwa, played by Ric Hassani, will return as lead cast members facing the realities of marriage.

According to the official trailer released for the upcoming season, Edith is in for a tough time with Fenwa's family who strongly disapprove of her, whilst he battles to survive an accident that almost claimed his life.

Produced by Ife Olujuyigbe and directed by Orire Nwani in collaboration with Film Trybe, the creators of Egun and RedTV, the series promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and relatable themes.

The cast of the YouTube series boasts a stellar lineup, including Ronke Oshodi, Obehi Aburime, Pelumi Buari, Martha Ehiome, Patrick Doyle, Adekunle Olopade, Neo Akpofure, and Vee Iye. With such a talented ensemble, viewers can expect a compelling portrayal of the intricacies of love and commitment.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is building for another season that promises not only entertainment but also thought-provoking insights into the realities of contemporary relationships.

