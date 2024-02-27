Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

The production outfit is the brains behind several Nollywood movies including Introducing The Kujus, and the sequel, The Kujus Again, African Magic's Fair Hearing and My Village People.

School of Hearts follows young adults as they navigate their way through senior high school while pursuing their passion for the arts. The film also offers a unique showcase of music, dance, and drama talents.

It explores their interactions with peers and family members, as well as how they handle the dynamics of peer pressure, combining it with their academics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The producers selected a robust cast and crew for the project which is directed by Adeola Osunkojo, Bunmi Akingbola and Smart Edikan.

Idris Olorunnimbe, the Group Chief Executive of The Temple Company and Ogidi Studios, emphasised that the upcoming project will help restore and unify key fronts in society.

He said, "We recognise the disconnect experienced by families today compared to our own childhoods, where inclusive entertainment readily brought everyone together".

He also said the production is expected to showcase new talents in the industry. "Without doubt, this project is a showcase of fresh talents, thereby adding robustly to the human capital value of the Nigerian film industry,” he said.