RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of 'Black Widow'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The lawsuit claims Johansson's salary was based on the box office performance of the film.

"Black Widow."

Scarlett Johansson has dragged Disney to court for a breach in contract after the entertainment giant simultaneously released her standalone film 'Black Widow' in theatres and on Disney+.

Recommended articles

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit, filed on July 29, 2021, read.

ALSO READ: Regé-Jean Page announces first film since quitting 'Bridgerton' series

According to reports, Johansson's lawyers tried to renegotiate the actress's contract with Disney in 2019 after first expressing concerns about the multi-platform release.

“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” said John Berlinski, Johansson's attorney.

'Black Widow' opened strongly in the United States with $80 million but reportedly dropped by 67% in its second week. Disney announced that it made $60mia via rentals in its opening weekend at $30 per rental.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of 'Black Widow'

BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!

'No one can judge me, no one is feeding me' - Toke Makinwa

Venita Akpofure celebrates versatility as she confirms starring in 3 new reality show

Will Smith is Venus & Serena Williams' dad in 'King Richard' trailer

Niyi Akinmolayan confirms a new psychological drama is in the works

Estranged husband of video vixen Bolanle tenders apology days after dragging her on IG

Martin Mabutho: The business of BBNaija and Nigeria Idol [Inside by Pulse Vol. 10]

'Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1' proves Ajebo Hustlers are renaissance men [Pulse Album Review]