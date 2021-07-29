Scarlett Johansson has dragged Disney to court for a breach in contract after the entertainment giant simultaneously released her standalone film 'Black Widow' in theatres and on Disney+.
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of 'Black Widow'
The lawsuit claims Johansson's salary was based on the box office performance of the film.
“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit, filed on July 29, 2021, read.
According to reports, Johansson's lawyers tried to renegotiate the actress's contract with Disney in 2019 after first expressing concerns about the multi-platform release.
“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” said John Berlinski, Johansson's attorney.
'Black Widow' opened strongly in the United States with $80 million but reportedly dropped by 67% in its second week. Disney announced that it made $60mia via rentals in its opening weekend at $30 per rental.
