S16 Film Festival returns for 4th edition in December

The annual festival celebrates African art by bringing to the spotlight exceptional filmmakers and independent films and often includes a lineup of festivities to draw film lovers.

Spanning four days, the event typically includes short film screenings, feature films, and panel sessions with renowned and emerging filmmakers.

The upcoming edition of the S16 Film Festival was announced in an official statement by organisers on August 14, 2024.

“TECHNOLOGIC - THE S16 Film Festival returns for its Fourth Edition. Over the course of four days, our community of film lovers will be treated to a series of new wave cinema, an exhibition, panel conversations, and a themed party. Beginning on December 5-8 at Alliance Francais, Lagos.”

Inspired by the Dogme 95 movement, the festival is a subsidiary of the Surreal 16 Collective, a movement whose vision is to transform the Nigerian cinema template and challenge its established ethos.