Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Following the six-episode first season which debuted in June 2024, the streaming platform confirmed on Tuesday, August 13 that another season is underway.

“Tell your mum we said Season 2! It’s official: Supacell will return.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Andrew Onwubolu, aka Rapman, Supacell follows a group of five Londoners who begin to develop mysterious powers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners unified by a family history of sickle cell disease. It’s down to one man to bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

In viewership, the show held the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 English language TV charts for six weeks after its release. The show pulled in 11.8 million views in its first week, followed by 7.1 million views in its second week.

In a statement to Tudum, the showrunner and director, Rapman, said Supacell was already planned for subsequent seasons.

“I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends. I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Supacell has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences for its performances, direction, writing, cinematography, and most especially for raising awareness of sickle cell disease.

The series explores themes such as knife crime, racial profiling, poverty, the exploitation of black bodies, and sickle cell disease.

Pulse Nigeria

The series is directed by Sebastian Theil and Rapman, who also serves as a co-executive producer alongside Steve Searle, Mouktar Mohammed, and Anna Ferguson.