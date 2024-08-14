ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The series explores themes such as knife crime, racial profiling, poverty, the exploitation of black bodies, and sickle cell disease.

Supacell has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences [Netflix]
Supacell has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences [Netflix]

Recommended articles

Following the six-episode first season which debuted in June 2024, the streaming platform confirmed on Tuesday, August 13 that another season is underway.

“Tell your mum we said Season 2! It’s official: Supacell will return.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Andrew Onwubolu, aka Rapman, Supacell follows a group of five Londoners who begin to develop mysterious powers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners unified by a family history of sickle cell disease. It’s down to one man to bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

In viewership, the show held the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 English language TV charts for six weeks after its release. The show pulled in 11.8 million views in its first week, followed by 7.1 million views in its second week.

READ ALSO: Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

In a statement to Tudum, the showrunner and director, Rapman, said Supacell was already planned for subsequent seasons.

“I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends. I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supacell has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences for its performances, direction, writing, cinematography, and most especially for raising awareness of sickle cell disease.

The series explores themes such as knife crime, racial profiling, poverty, the exploitation of black bodies, and sickle cell disease.

Supacell debuted with a six-episode first season [Netflix]
Supacell debuted with a six-episode first season [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The series is directed by Sebastian Theil and Rapman, who also serves as a co-executive producer alongside Steve Searle, Mouktar Mohammed, and Anna Ferguson.

The series stars Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku Adelayo Adedayo, Calvin Demba, Eddie Marsan, Ky-mani Carty, and Rayxia Ojo.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Universal Music agrees deal with Meta to bring its music to WhatsApp

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season

Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

Nigerian singer Chike silences Twitter troll with ₦1 million transfer

Meet Lawrence Udeigwe — The math wiz with music in his bones

Meet Lawrence Udeigwe — The math wiz with music in his bones

You must watch these 5 notable documentaries about Nigerian music artists

You must watch these 5 notable documentaries about Nigerian music artists

'His journey inspires me' — Taye Arimoro wants to be as big as Tyler Perry

'His journey inspires me' — Taye Arimoro wants to be as big as Tyler Perry

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries